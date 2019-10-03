Texas defense solid against the run, struggling versus through the air

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a third of the season, the Longhorns have developed a pair of different identities on the same side of the ball.

When it comes to the defense, Texas has been pretty solid, giving up 122 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. But against the pass, they’re the worst in the league as the only team to surrender over 300 yards on average. Those two disparate performances haven’t gone unnoticed by defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

“The hang your hat on is I think we’ve been decent in the run game,” Orlando said. “That’s the one thing that I think our front seven have taken a lot of pride in. And then the things that I wanna see us get better at is just finishing plays in the back end and then really, really third down.”

When it comes third down, just like defending the pass, Texas is struggling. The Longhorns rank ninth in that category, ahead of only Kansas.

“The number one thing I wanna see us do is just finish plays in the back end, Orlando said. “When that ball goes up, I wanna be on the sidelines going like, ‘You know what, there’s an 80 percent chance of us coming down with this football.'”

As far as what the defense will see on the field, it’s far different than what they’ve seen recently against the Mountaineers. WVU has both a new quarterback and head coach, but Neal Brown does come from the same Air Raid coaching tree as his predecessor, Dana Holgorsen.