Texas’ comeback falls short, Tech wins in OT buzzer-beater

Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans (12) shoots the ball over Texas’ Jacob Young (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans scored a career-high 38 points, including the winning jumper to beat the buzzer in overtime, and No. 10 Texas Tech beat Texas 73-71 on Wednesday night.

After missing a potential winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left in regulation, Evans scored six points in overtime. His winning 18-foot jumper from atop the key came after the Longhorns tied the game on a banked 3-pointer by Kerwin Roach.

Evans put the Red Raiders (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) ahead with a layup less than minute into overtime. Then on the ensuing possession, after grabbing a defensive rebound, Evans was fouled and made two free throws.

Texas (14-8, 4-5) overcame a 13-point deficit in the final 13 minutes of regulation and led 64-59 on a free throw by Roach with 1:25 left. But the Longhorns didn’t score again in regulation, and Roach then had all seven of their overtime points.

Evans missed a free throw, off the front of the rim, with 3.4 seconds left at the end of regulation after making his first to tie it at 64. That was only his second miss in 18 free-throw attempts during regulation.

That came 45 seconds after Evans was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws.

Roach led Texas with 20 points while Matt Coleman and Mohamed Bamba both had 12 before fouling out in regulation. Eric Davis Jr. had 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: It wasn’t the worst loss for the Longhorns, who defeated the Red Raiders at home two weeks earlier. But it was an opportunity to get a resume win against a Top 10 team on the road.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders extended their unbeaten streak at home to 14-0, including two in overtime. Evans showed he can be an immediate spark with 17 points in the first half. He had scored a majority of his points in the second half last week to help Texas Tech get two gritty wins after a two-game losing streak started by Texas.

UP NEXT

Texas faces freshman sensation Trae Young for the first time when the Longhorns host No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas Tech plays Saturday at TCU, the only Big 12 opponent the Red Raiders haven’t faced yet this season.