FILE – Ohio State receivers coach Stan Drayton calls out to players during NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2011. Stan Drayton, who has won college national championships and coached at the NFL level during his 28-year career, returns to Philadelphia as the 29th head football coach of Temple University. Temple will introduce Drayton at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple hired Stan Drayton on Wednesday as its new football coach.

Drayton joins Ron Dickerson as the only Black head coaches in Temple football history.

Drayton spent five years at Texas where he was associate head coach and run game coordinator and has coached for nearly 30 years at all levels of football.

Temple fired Rod Carey last month after three seasons. Temple is counting on Drayton to return it to bowl games. The Owls played in five straight bowl games from 2015-19.