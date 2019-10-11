Texas blocking out potential implications of Red River win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma has some added weight to it this year.

With both Texas and Oklahoma ranked in the top-11, a win would make the Longhorns favorites to win the Big 12 and launch them back into the College Football Playoff conversation.

“We haven’t talked anything about big picture,” Tom Herman said. “It’s really focused on winning this one and celebrating it and moving on to the next one.”

Texas already has a loss this season, so a second one to Oklahoma would all eliminate it from the national championship conversation. A win in the Big 12 championship game likely wouldn’t help, either — no team has made the playoffs with two losses.

“I didn’t even know where we were ranked this week,” Herman said as he downplayed the national significance of Saturday’s game. “If we haven’t learned that the national landscape changes significantly every year the last few weeks of the season, I mean, we’ve got a lot of football to play. [We’re] trying to win a Big 12 football game and beat our rival.”

