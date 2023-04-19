AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 14 Texas baseball left absolutely no doubt in their midweek game with against Abilene Christian, beating the Wildcats 20-0 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas (27-12 overall, 8-4 in Big 12) started the scoring with a Garrett Guillemette two-run home run and a Porter Brown solo shot in the first.

The second inning is where the Longhorns blew the game wide open, scoring eight runs. The lead continued to climb as Texas scored four runs in the third, and five runs in the fifth.

The large margin Texas allowed Texas to work several pitchers. Kobe Minchey got the start and pitched three scoreless innings only allowing one hit.

Zane Morehouse, Charlie Hurley and Andre Duplantier all took the mound after Minchey’s time was done, and the three of them allowed no runs and one hit in relief.

The 20 runs Texas scored is the most they’ve scored this season, three more than their total in their 17-11 win over Incarnate Word back on March 21st.

Texas will return to Big 12 play to begin a three game series with rival Oklahoma at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Game one of the series will take place Friday at 7pm.