Texas baseball adds MLB veteran Troy Tulowitzki as volunteer coach

FILE – In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 photo, New York Yankees’ Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just hours after Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement from Major League Baseball, Texas announced his addition to the baseball staff in a volunteer role.

“Tulo and I had an opportunity to spend some time together and I came away so impressed with his desire to teach and his excitement to become a part of Texas Baseball,” Pierce said in a statement.

Joe Cook of Inside Texas first reported the hire.

Tulowitzki replaces Phil Haig in that position. Head coach David Pierce let Haig go earlier this week, after the two had worked together since Pierce first became a head coach at Sam Houston State in 2012.

In 13 seasons in the big leagues, Tulowitzki was a five-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner twice won the Silver Slugger award. He made his MLB debut in 2006 with the Rockies, just a year after he was drafted out of Long Beach State.

His time in Denver might well have led him to Austin. While with the Rockies, he was teammates with former Longhorns Huston Street and Drew Stubbs.

“Longhorn legends Huston Street and Drew Stubbs gave great endorsements on Tulo’s behalf,” Pierce said. “His knowledge goes without saying but his passion and energy for the development of young men left such a meaningful impression on me. He will be a great addition to our staff. I am excited to have Troy, his wife Danyll and their son Taz join The University of Texas Baseball program.”

Earlier on Thursday, Tulowtizki announced his retirement through a statement released by the Yankees. He played just five games with the Bronx Bombers, recording just two hits, one of which was a home run, in 13 at bats. Injury kept him out all of the 2018 season.

“While this chapter is now over, I look forward to continuing my involvement in the game that I love … instructing and helping young players to achieve their goals and dreams,” Tulowitzki said his retirement statement.

Between his time in New York and Denver, Tulowitzki spent three seasons with the Blue Jays.

He leaves the game with a .290 career average and 1,391 hits and 780 RBIs.