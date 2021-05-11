Texas A&M, Cowboys, Mavericks rings among 330 fakes headed for Texas caught by authorities

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/KXAN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis seized a shipment last week containing hundreds of counterfeit championship sports rings, including ones for Texas A&M, the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks.

The shipment, which had 330 fake rings, was destined for a store in Texas. Authorities found 73 fake Cowboys championship-style rings, 10 for Texas A&M and nine for the Mavs.

The parcel was flagged for inspection to irregularities in the shipment and routing information, officials said.

The other counterfeit rings were for a mix of MLB, NBA, NFL and college football teams:

Los Angeles Lakers (117), Pittsburg Steelers (53), New England Patriots (17), Chicago Bulls (10), Kansas City Chiefs (9), Chicago Bears (10), Philadelphia Eagles (3), St. Louis Cardinals (10) and the New York Yankees (9).

They were sent to an import specialist for evaluation. The specialist determined the rings were packaged poorly and had a plastic feel.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Had the rings been real, they would have reportedly been worth $495,000.

“Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be duped into paying high prices for garbage,” said Kerry Carter, Acting Port Director-Indianapolis. “I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy.”