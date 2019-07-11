Taylor Gaspar looks back on her father’s championship with ’69 Mets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Taylor Gaspar, a Texas beat writer for Horns247, stopped by More than the Score to talk with Chris Tavarez about baseball.

Despite her football-focused job, Gaspar has a baseball background. Her dad, Rod Gaspar, was a rookie for the ‘Miracle’ Mets that won the World series in 1969.

Rod Gaspar played in 178 big league games, 118 of which came during that ’69 season in New York. He was a career .208 hitter who had 17 RBIs and 1 home run. He scored the game-winning run in game four over the Orioles.

This summer, the team held a 50-year anniversary reunion for members of the team and their family.

Gaspar and the rest of her family joined Rod in New York for the celebration.