Steve Sarkisian set for first spring practice as Longhorns head coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the first three months at Texas for Steve Sarkisian have been filled with recruiting, assembling a staff, getting to know his players and all that he can about his new job, for the next month, he’ll finally get to focus primarily on football as the Longhorns open spring practice on Wednesday.

“This is the first time we’ll ever be on the field together with a football, running a brand new practice plan that they’ve never ran before that half of our coaches have never ran before,” Sarkisian said. “There’s gonna be some moving parts tomorrow, there’s gonna be some growing pains tomorrow, but I’m excited for it cause that’s when teaching comes in. That part to me is exciting. That’s why I get to do what I do.”

There are two main goals Sarkisian is hoping to accomplish in his first spring with the Longhorns. The first is simply installing the offense, defense and special teams. And while the coaches have been teaching the players all of these during offseason workouts and meetings, it’s a totally different thing to actually implement them.

“We need to get those things taught,” Sarkisian said. “We need to get the right fundamentals and techniques taught, make sure that we’re critiquing effort first and that the guys are playing with great effort, that’s a prerequisite for playing on our football team.”

The other focus for the staff will be the culture of how they want to play.

“I do believe there’s a mental and physical toughness aspect that we need to instill on our players, that they also know is a prerequisite for us to be a successful football team,” Sarkisian said. “Whether that’s from a discipline standpoint, a commitment standpoint, an accountability standpoint, and then actual, real physical toughness that’s needed to be a really good football team. It’s really kinda that two-pronged approach. One, that there’s a mental side of a schematic piece, and then we gotta get it taught and we need to see guys operate, but then there’s the mental and the physical side of the performance piece. We’ll kinda assess and judge both as we go.”

The Longhorns will have 14 practices, starting on Wednesday before the spring game, which is tentatively scheduled for April 24.

WHO WILL REPLACE SAM EHLINGER AT QUARTERBACK?

The QB battle figures to be a two-man race between junior Casey Thompson and sophomore Hudson Card.

“These guys are both very driven, very focused,” Sarkisian said. “They’ve got a high football IQ. Both are really good athletes, both are really good leaders. I think they’ve got a pretty good understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively.”

Thompson is the presumed front-runner after his performance in the Alamo Bowl after Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the game with an injury. In that game, he threw for 170 yards and four touchdowns on 8-of-10 passing.

Card, a former standout at Lake Travis, only played in two games in his first year on campus in 2020.

“We need to see how they react to different coverages.” Sarkisian said. “We need to see how they react to different blitzes. We need to see how they react to not just the successes that they’ll have, but maybe some of the failures that they’ll have. How they respond to the next play because that’s what playing that position’s all about.

“They’re kind of a microcosm of our team,” Sarkisian said. “They see some of the end results of things that have gone on over the years in this system, tomorrow’s just day one for them in the system.

INJURY REPORT

The team announced that seven players will be out for all of spring practice.

P Ryan Bujcevski (knee)

LB Derrick Harris (knee)

OL Derek Kerstetter (ankle)

TE Brayden Liebrock (shoulder)

DS Justin Mader (shoulder)

LB DeMarvion Overshown (shoulder)

DL T’Vondre Sweat (shoulder)

Both Overshown and Sweat are new additions to the injury report. Overshown had a shoulder procedure over spring break, according to Sarkisian. He’s expected to be back this summer and be good to go for training camp.

Sweat also had shoulder surgery, but that was right after the season. Sarkisian didn’t sound too worried about them missing spring practice, though, because of their experience.

Troy Omeire, who had knee surgery during training camp before the 2020 season, will be limited in spring ball.