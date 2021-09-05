Zack Martin likely out for Cowboys opener after positive COVID-19 test

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without six-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin for the season opener after he recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy said he was informed of the result Saturday, adding another layer to the Cowboys’ COVID-19 issues. Backup tackle Brandon Knight has been moved to the COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Noah Brown is also on the list.

The club has moved to virtual meetings for Sunday and Monday.

Four other potential starters were in the health and safety protocols late in the preseason but have since returned: receiver CeeDee Lamb, left guard Connor Williams, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

The outbreak started with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn before the second-to-last preseason game against Houston. Quinn is back also.

Connor McGovern is expected to fill in for Martin.

“Right now, we’ll continue to work with the combinations of Connor McGovern, [he] will take the majority of reps at right guard,” McCarthy said.

The third-year pro McGovern played over 600 snaps for the Cowboys offense in 2020 after Martin missed six games due to a calf injury. McGovern and the Cowboys offensive line will be tested against a relentless Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in the season opener Thursday.

You can watch Thursday’s game on KXAN. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.