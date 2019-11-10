Xavier Woods named player of week

DALLAS (Nexstar) — For only the fourth time since the award was first handed out in 1984, the Dallas Cowboys had a free safety named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Xavier Woods earned the award for his performance against the Giants with an interception, forced fumble, a pass defense and three tackles. Not bad for a guy starting in just his second full season as an NFL free safety.

“Like with a lot of guys, the more guys play, the more decisive they become. Woods is a smart guy and instinctive guy. We saw that coming out of school. But the more he plays games and sees the different situations, he starts to pounce on situations more and more. I think he’s proven to be a very physical safety. He’s a smart guy. He’s around the ball a lot, both in the running game and in the passing game. He’s a good tackler. So, I think in all those areas, the things you’re asking to safety to do improves the experience he gets. He certainly goes about the right way as a real pro,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said.

Woods leads the team with two interceptions, both coming in the last two games, and is third on the team with 47 tackles.