What the Cowboys need to do to beat the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving

Time for those Silver Star Nation keys to the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills.

The first key is no joshing around. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is one of the reasons why the Bills own the fifth rank rushing team in the National Football League. They’re averaging 139 yards a game. Josh Allen has rushed for 387 yards by himself and leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns. The Cowboys have to contain him.

The second key is special effects. No secret the Cowboys struggled on special teams in this past game against the New England Patriots. They had a punt block and they had trouble catching kickoffs. The Cowboys have to clean all that up, and especially against this Bills team. Special teams is going to be important because the Bills have been very good at returning kicks.

And the third key is, well, I’m not sure it’s a key, but it’s got to be a goal. Just win, baby! The Cowboys go into this game with a 6-5 record. If they can beat the Bills, they’ll be 7-5 and at least maintain a one game lead in the NFC East – and it would quiet some of the noise out there.