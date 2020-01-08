WATCH LIVE: New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy introduced in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the franchise’s ninth head coach Wednesday at 3 p.m. at The Star practice facility in Frisco.

McCarthy is coming to Dallas after a year away from the NFL. Most recently, he coached the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons leading the franchise to the Super Bowl XLV title in 2011. McCarthy was fired by Green Bay late in the 2018 season after a 4-7-1 record.

McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett as head coach, who was told Sunday he would not be receiving a new contract with the franchise. The Cowboys officially announced McCarthy’s hiring Tuesday.

The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones were reportedly very impressed by McCarthy’s interview over the weekend as he presented a new look and approach to his previous coaching personality.

Reportedly, the new Cowboys head coach, McCarthy, is expected to use analytics in his coaching decisions — something that Garrett was hesitant to embrace during games.

NBC Sports’ Peter King talked with McCarthy for a December piece in Football Morning in America, and reported that McCarthy has a fresh perspective on the league after his dismissal as Packers head coach. McCarthy has been analytically studying the NFL’s latest trends and schemes in preparation for a return to the league with a brain trust of former NFL coaches.

You can watch King’s full interview with McCarthy below.

In Green Bay, McCarthy was 125-77-2 in 13 seasons and owns a 10-8 postseason record. The Pittsburgh native made the playoffs nine times (eight consecutively) with the Packers and won six division titles.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby spent 11 seasons with McCarthy in Green Bay from 2007-2018. As a Texan and Georgetown High School alumni, Crosby knows what it takes to be the Cowboys head coach.

“I think he’s going to be a great fit. It seems like we’re his type of people down there too. I’m a Texan, as well. I’m happy that he has another opportunity to go with a great organization like the Cowboys. I’m really happy for him,” Crosby said.