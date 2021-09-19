WATCH: Dallas Cowboys win on last-second field goal against Chargers

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) is lifted by teammates after making the game-winning field goal as time expired during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KXAN) — Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein chased away any ghosts from a mediocre game against Tampa Bay to seal Dallas’ first win of the season Sunday afternoon.

Zuerlein hit a 56-yard field goal as time expired for the 20-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys (1-1) return to Dallas for the home opener on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Dallas held onto the ball for the final four minutes of the game to set up the winning kick. Dak Prescott converted on two third downs during the final drive to move his offense into kicking range.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard scored the Cowboys’ touchdowns. Pollard led the team in rushing yards with 109. Prescott finished the day with 237 passing yards and an interception.

The Chargers wasted a prime opportunity to take its first lead of the game late in the third quarter when Herbert threw his second interception of the day. Herbert’s toss into the end zone went right into the hands of Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.

Dallas drove the length of the field before stalling at the at 16-yard line. Zeurlein made his first field goal of the game from 34 yards away to swing the Cowboys back into the lead at 17-14.

In a game of wild swings and series, the Chargers’ next drive was the weirdest. Los Angeles appeared destined to take a lead with a touchdown after moving to the Cowboys’ 2-yard line.

On first-and-goal, Herbert hit Jared Cook for the would-be score, but the play was nullified by an illegal shift on the Chargers. On the next play, Herbert backtracked to the 25-yard line in the face of heavy Cowboys pressure. He was able to throw the ball away for an incomplete pass. However, official ruled that his forward progress had been stopped by the Cowboys defense prior to the pass and he was ruled down at the 25.

The Chargers could only move to the ball to the 11 on third-and-goal from the 25. Kicker Tristan Vizcaino tied the game at 17 with a 28-yard field goal.

Dallas led 14-11 at halftime.