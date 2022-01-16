VIDEO: Keys to the Cowboys-49ers wild card playoff game

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — Is it the 90s again? A historic rivalry is renewed in Arlington on Sunday between two times that dominated football in the 90s.

After a two-year absence from the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers in a playoff game for the first time since the 1994 NFC Championship game.

Second-year head coach Mike McCarthy is tasked with achieving the ultimate goal for owner Jerry Jones and a starving fan base: a Super Bowl. The path to glory starts against the 49ers. Many experts are predicting game.

As always, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to victory in the video player above. The game kicks off on CBS at 3:30 p.m. CT Sunday.