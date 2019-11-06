Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys looked statistically superior against Giants

(Nexstar) — It wasn’t their cleanest game of the year, but the Dallas Cowboys wound up dominating the New York Giants with a barrage of points in the final 32 minutes.

With the win, Dallas stays atop the NFC East standings with another primetime match-up on deck against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys turned a 12-3 deficit late in the second quarter into a 37-18 win which was accentuated by a Jourdan Lewis fumble return for a touchdown in the final seconds of the game. With that fumble, the Cowboys won the turnover battle 3-2.

The Cowboys offense was superior in yards per play 6.6 to 4.0. The defense stopped the Giants in the red zone forcing four field goals on five attempts.

The Minnesota Vikings are coming to Dallas for a Sunday night game that can be seen on KXAN at 7:20 p.m. The Vikings and Cowboys are mirror images of one another with a focus on running the football and stopping the opposition’s ground game.

It should be fun to watch Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott go to work against the defenses. Cook leads the league in rushing yards.

Wess Moore and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola break it all down in this week’s edition of Silver Star Nation Interactive.