Reports: Mike McCarthy hired as new Dallas Cowboys head coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys will hire Mike McCarthy as its next head coach replacing Jason Garrett, according to several national reports.

FOX Sports reported Jay Glazer was first with the news, and it has since been confirmed by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and other football writers.

McCarthy spent 2019 away from professional football after he was fired by the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

NBC Sports’ Peter King talked with McCarthy for a December piece in Football Morning in America. King reports McCarthy has been analytically studying the NFL’s latest trends and schemes in preparation for a return to the league.

You can watch King’s full interview with McCarthy below.

In Green Bay, McCarthy was 125-77-2 in 13 seasons and won Super Bowl XLV in 2010. He led the Packers as only the second-ever No. 6 playoff seed to win a Super Bowl that season, but owns just a 10-8 postseason record.

McCarthy made the playoffs nine times (eight consecutively) with the Packers and won six division titles. McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, who was fired Sunday after nine seasons with the team.

Several of his former Green Bay players expressed excitement for their old coach’s new job.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby spent 11 seasons with McCarthy in Green Bay from 2007-2018. As a Texan and Georgetown High School alumni, Crosby knows what it takes to be the Cowboys head coach.

“I think he’s going to be a great fit. It seems like we’re his type of people down there too. I’m a Texan, as well. I’m happy that he has another opportunity to go with a great organization like the Cowboys. I’m really happy for him,” Crosby said.

Packers defensive back Tramon Williams played nine seasons for McCarthy.

“Seems like an ideal job for him. For him to get that job was good to see. I was happy for him…like a kid at a candy story. Inside, I was really happy for him. It’s good to see that…he deserves it,” Tramon Williams said.

While it appears to be a done deal, the Cowboys haven’t officially confirmed the hiring as of Monday evening.