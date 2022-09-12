ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – A few hours after Sunday night’s crushing defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media about the game and, more importantly, about the injury he suffered in the 4th quarter.

Prescott hit his throwing hand on the hand of one of the Tampa Bay defenders, resulting in a broken bone behind this thumb. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told media members immediately after the game that Prescott will require surgery and will miss several weeks of the NFL season.

Prescott said he thought it was a jammed finger at first but quickly realized that he could not grip the ball over on the sidelines.

He vowed to fight back from this injury just as he as in previous seasons, including the 2020 campaign when he suffered a serious break in his leg.

The doctors should determine on Monday how long Prescott will need to recover from the hand surgery that is expected to happen as early as Monday afternoon.