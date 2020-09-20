Prescott needs better protection against the Falcons

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar) — One area where the Dallas Cowboys struggled in their opening day loss to the Rams, was their attempt to protect quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott was chased around the backfield on numerous occasions, including three sacks and a bunch of hits. In what would be an even bigger hit to the Cowboys offensive line, offensive tackle Tyron Smith was listed as questionable with a neck injury going into the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says, injuries or not, Dak needs protection on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss