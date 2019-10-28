One year later: Revisiting the Amari Cooper trade

(Nexstar) — It’s been a year since the Dallas Cowboys traded for Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola explains that the cost of the trade was well worth it.

Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the Cowboys trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper. They did it during the bye week last year, giving the Raiders a first-round pick so far in the deal. Cooper has played 16 games for the Cowboys. In those 16 games, he’s caught 91 passes for 1,346 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal knows he is important to what this offense has been doing.

“He’s very intelligent. He picks up the offense really fast, as evidenced in his first game last year. Whatever we ask him to do on game day, whatever slot position outside, left, right, we know he can handle it as long as we go through the practice reps. So, there’s never anything we say. Amari can’t do that. So where should we put him and what should we have him do? So that’s a testament to his intellect and his work habits,” Lal said.

Over the past couple of weeks, we certainly got a reminder of how important Amari Cooper is with Cooper playing only three plays against the Jets. The Cowboys scored 22 points in the win against the Eagles. He had five catches for 106 yards and the Cowboys scored 37 points.