Injury report: No partying for Cowboys on New Year’s

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – With COVID 19’s latest variant making a run through the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys have done a better job than many clubs keeping their players out of COVID protocols.

The threat still exists so team veterans were concerned about some of the younger players partying on New Year’s Eve.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Dak Prescott is looking to prevent that from happening.

The Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals in a pivotal NFC showdown Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT. The Cardinals clinched a playoff spot, but have dropped down the NFC playoff pecking order after three straight losses.

Dallas will be without a defensive lineman and two linebackers due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Quinton Bohanna, Keanu Neal and Francis Bernard were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.