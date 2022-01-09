NFL Playoff Picture: Dallas Cowboys to host San Francisco as No. 3 seed

Dallas Cowboys’ Sean McKeon (84), La’el Collins (71) and Osa Odighizuwa (97) look on as quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a running play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys earned the No. 3 seed for the NFC playoffs on a Matthew Stafford interception Sunday evening.

No. 3 Dallas will host No. 6 San Francisco in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs next weekend after the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

Dallas (12-5) and Los Angeles each won their respective divisions and finished with identical records, but the Cowboys won the tiebreaker with a 10-2 record in conference games. The Rams were 8-4 in NFC games.

San Francisco (10-7) needed to beat the Rams Sunday to clinch its spot in the postseason, fighting off New Orleans for the final available NFC playoff spot. The 49ers won 27-24, ending the game in overtime on an Ambry Thomas interception of Stafford.

The schedule for next week’s wildcard round hasn’t been released. Games will be played Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Jan. 15, 16 and 17).

The final two spots in the AFC will be decided after Sunday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL playoff matchups

NFC

No. 1 Green Bay Packers (bye next week)

No. 7 Philadelpha Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

AFC