FRISCO TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys play their second game in just five days on Thanksgiving when they take on the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Thanksgiving games are a Cowboys tradition, and they are currently tied with the Giants for second place in the NFC East at 7-2.

Dallas is coming off a huge win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday while the Giants were upset by the struggling Detroit Lions.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his “Keys to the Game” for a Cowboys win.

The turkey day throw-down kicks off at AT&T Stadium Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CST.