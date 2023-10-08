FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — Today is the day the Cowboys will have a standoff with San Fransico a rivalry that has become a fan favorite.

The Cowboys and 49ers are two of the best teams in the NFL right now. The Cowboys are second in point differential at plus-83, and the 49ers are third at plus-67.

Cowboys analyst Mickey Spagnola shares the keys to victory for Dallas, “The first key is back in line, meaning the Cowboys offensive line since the Cowboys are on target to have their presumed five starters back together again for the first time since the end of the 2021 season,” Spagnola said.

Sunday night is an opportunity to write a new narrative for quarterback Dak Prescott and this Dallas team.

” The second key is don’t get McCaffrey not to be obvious but the Cowboys defense may need to keep the versatile Christian McCaffrey in check,” Spagnola said. “They cannot allow the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week to gain more than 100 yards from scrimmage.”

And to finish it all off Spagnola said the third key would be to score in the red zone.

“The Cowboys are the NFL’s 30th-ranked team scoring touchdowns inside the red zone need to turn those possessions into touchdowns,” Spagnola said.