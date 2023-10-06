FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — This weekend the Cowboys will have an important showdown one they have faced off in the postseason two straight seasons now.

Dallas has won three blowouts in 2023 but has suffered one loss that replicated much of what the 49ers did last season to the Cowboys.

“Big games Sunday night, Cowboys Niners National TV and while so much is being made of this clash of titans, let’s let Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy lend some perspective on this regular season game,” Mickey Spagnola said.

But the main focus is how will head coach Mike McCarthy answer this intense rivalry game.

“Well, statistically, it’s one game I mean, I think you know you’re going achieve one win out of this game so we understand that,” McCarthy said.

“We understand the importance of getting a fourth win you know, a win on the road is tough, so all those focal points are still in place you know, this is just about winning the next game.”

Cowboys offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith have been taken off the injury report. They’re good to go on Sunday for the Silver Star Nation.