FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – In a rematch of the 2021 season opener, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams have a different look for 2022. The Bucs still have the ageless Brady at quarterback but will no doubt miss the services of retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Cowboys have a healthy Dak Prescott, and with Amari Cooper gone, will rely on Cee Dee Lamb to step up and be the number one receiver for America’s team.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola breaks it all down in Mickey’s Keys to the Game for NFL week number one.

The game kicks off Sunday night at 715pm on Sunday Night Football from AT&T Stadium.