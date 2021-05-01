Live Updates: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft

Silver Star Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys have six picks in day three of the NFL Draft and Silver Star Nation is keeping you up to date on who Dallas takes.

Follow below for a live tracker with each Cowboys selection as they comes in.

  • Round 4, Pick #115: LSU LB Jabril Cox
  • Round 4, Pick #138: Marshall OT Josh Ball
  • Round 5, Pick #179: Stanford WR Simi Fehoko
  • Round 6, Pick #192: Kentucky DT Quinton Bohanna
  • Round 6, Pick #227: South Carolina CB Israel Mukuamu
  • Round 7, Pick #238: Nebraska G Matt Farniok

In the first two days of the draft, Dallas took Penn State LB Micah Parsons, Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph, UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa, Iowa DE Chauncey Golston and Oregon State CB Nahshon Wright.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss