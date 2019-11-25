Late game mistakes doom Cowboys against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KXAN) — This game wasn’t a scene for beautiful offense.

With a steady rain, winds above 15 miles per hour and temperatures in the 30s, the Cowboys and Patriots slogged through a 60 minute contest that garnered only one touchdown.

The ugliest decision came by Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett when he opted to kick a field goal at the New England 11-yard line with 6:04 remaining in the game and his team trailing 13-6.

With possessions limited and field position playing an integral part in the game, it seemed odd for Garrett to go with the play that would still require Dallas to score a touchdown rather than risking a failed fourth down conversion that would’ve pinned the Patriots deep in their own territory.

The Cowboys received one more possession and (this time) decided to go for it needing 11 yards on fourth down after a controversial tripping call negated a Cowboys first down at their own 35-yard line.

It looked like Dak Prescott converted for a first down to Amari Cooper, but the catch was correctly overturned to incomplete after a review. Patriots running back Sony Michel ended the game two plays later on an eight-yard run for a first down.

The Cowboys (6-5) will need to bounce back quickly from the 13-9 loss to the Patriots with Buffalo on deck for Thanksgiving (Thursday).

Dallas will look at two first half mistakes as a big reason for the loss. New England blocked a Chris Jones punt at the Cowboys 30-yard line. Two plays later, Tom Brady found N’Keal Harry for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Prescott’s interception three plays later set up a field goal by Nick Folk for the 10-0 New England lead.

The Patriots only had to go 15 yards total for two of their three scoring drives. On the drive that resulted in a field goal for a 13-6 lead, New England moved the ball 38 yards.

The Cowboys responded with two long drives that resulted in field goals by Brett Maher for a 10-6 halftime deficit.