Keys to the game: How can the Cowboys beat the Eagles?

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys will start a rookie quarterback on Sunday night for the first time in years as they face the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Ben DiNucci could lead the Cowboys to a win if he gets a little help from his friends.

DiNucci is a Pennsylvania native, who played two seasons for James Madison University. DiNucci started 29 games for the Football Championship Subdivision program, leading the nation in completion percentage in 2019. He also finished with the second most single-season passing yards in James Madison history last year.

He’ll replace Andy Dalton at quarterback after Dalton suffered a concussion against the Washington Football Team last week. Dalton replaced Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending injury against the New York Giants three weeks ago. Things are not going well for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Despite all of the turmoil at the signal caller position, the Cowboys still have a shot at the NFC East division. Dallas (2-5) only trails Philadelphia by a half-game in the standings.

The defense is playing at a historically bad level. The front office shipped defensive lineman Everson Griffen to Detroit and cut defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley, as well. In seven games, the Dallas defense hasn’t allowed less than 20 points.

The Cowboys and Eagles kick off at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the game on KXAN-TV in Central Texas.