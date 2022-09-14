ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – As if the Cowboys embarrassing season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t bad enough, now comes news that starting quarterback Dak Prescott is going to miss some time with the team.

Prescott was taken out of the game with about 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter after his throwing hand collided twice with the hand of one of the Buccaneers defenders. Dak was in obvious pain on the sidelines.

According to ESPN, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told some members of the media immediately after the game, that Prescott’s hand would require surgery.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush was ineffective as he finished out the game Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. This could leave the Cowboys looking for a veteran quarterback to fill the gap until Prescott can return.