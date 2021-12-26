HIGHLIGHTS: Cowboys beat down Washington for historic 56-14 win

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) cheers on his team during warm ups before the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams to set off a historic beatdown of rival Washington Sunday night.

Already the owners of a playoff spot and the NFC East division crown, the Cowboys’ 56-14 win over Washington was the largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry.

Dallas clinched the NFC East after Las Vegas’ win over Denver earlier Sunday. The Cowboys clinched a playoff spot Thursday night, following San Francisco’s loss to Tennessee.

Dak Prescott threw touchdowns to four different position groups Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to accomplish the feat in a regular season game.

Prescott’s night was done midway through the third quarter after touchdown passes to running back Ezekiel Elliott, tight end Dalton Schultz, receiver Amari Cooper and offensive lineman Terence Steele.

The Cowboys quarterback threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the first half — that’s a career-high for first half passing yards.

Dallas’ 42 first-half points ties the franchise record for most points in a first half (42 vs. Philadelphia in 1969).

But this night wasn’t all about Prescott and the offense.

Micah Parsons picked up his 13th sack of the season.

Demarcus Lawrence made an amazing play, deflecting a pass for an interception and returning it down the sideline for a touchdown.

Trevon Diggs snagged his 11th interception of the season on Washington’s first offensive play of the game, tying the Cowboys’ single-season interception record. Diggs’ 11 interceptions is the most by any NFL player since 1981 when then-Cowboys rookie Everson Walls took down 11interceptions in 16 games.

The second-year Cowboy is three interceptions shy of tying the NFL’s all-time, single-season record set by Austin-native Dick “Night Train” Lane in 1952.

Corey Clement’s punt block is the Cowboys third blocked punt this season, which ties the 1991 team for the most blocked punts (three) in a season in franchise history, according to Dallas Cowboys Public Relations.

It was a celebratory night in AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys kept pace with the rest of the NFC.

Dallas stays in second place in the conference — one game back of the Green Bay Packers for the No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the playoffs.

Dallas will host a pivotal game against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday. The Cowboys (11-4) must keep winning to keep its No. 2 seed as the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) are chasing in the NFC standings.