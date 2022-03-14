DeMarcus Lawrence agrees to new deal, saving Cowboys salary cap

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) reacts after a defensive play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

Lawrence reportedly agreed to a three-year deal, replacing his current contract and ending any speculation of a departure from Dallas.

This new contract adds another year, keeping Lawrence with the Cowboys through the 2024 season. Multiple reports surfaced recently with speculation that the Cowboys may cut Lawrence to help with the franchise’s salary cap issues.

Instead, Lawrence will get $30 million guaranteed over the next three years and give the Cowboys some flexibility with its current salary cap number.

Dallas has been busy this week reworking its roster. Over the weekend, the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for draft picks and signed Michael Gallup to a new five-year deal.