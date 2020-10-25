Dalton hurt as Cowboys blown out

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- A Texas teen with a debilitating illness is sending some "faith" to her unlikely new pen-pal, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, following his career-altering injury earlier this month.

Rebecca Taylor, 17, recently received an autographed football from Prescott inscribed with the word "faith." While most people might be floored to receive a personalized ball from the leader of America's team, Rebecca had no idea who he was. Having spent the last 7 years in the hospital, football hasn't been on top of her priority list.