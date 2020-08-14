Dallas Cowboys will limit stadium capacity to start 2020 season

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys will allow fans into AT&T Stadium for the start of the 2020 season, but seating will be limited, the organization announced in its Safe Stadium Policy on Thursday.

The Safe Stadium Policy is a comprehensive guide for fans hoping to watch Cowboys games in person during a NFL season surrounded by the the coronavirus pandemic.

In the release, the organization explained its protocols for seating, ticketing, security, tailgating and cleaning at AT&T Stadium.

The release says seating will be limited inside the stadium for at least the start of the season, but the Cowboys didn’t share the percentage of fans it will allow inside the stadium. Orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allow for professional and college outdoor venues to operate with 50% capacity.

All fans and staff must wear masks at the stadium, unless they are eating or drinking or under the age of 10. The Cowboys will not sell physical tickets. All tickets will be digital and available through mobile devices. Additionally, the Cowboys are going cashless. If you’re paying for food, drinks or parking, you’ll have to do it with debit, credit or mobile pay.

For seating, tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain

distance between groups who are not known to one another. Fans are required to

maintain pod integrity by only transferring tickets to family or friends within their

trusted group, the Cowboys say.

Tailgating will be allowed in designated parking lots, but there must be a parking space between each vehicle, according to the release.

For entering security, the Cowboys are doing “frictionless entry” using metal detectors that will be socially distanced throughout the stadium entry points.

“Throughout this process, the Cowboys have worked hand-in-hand with the NFL, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Texas, local public safety and public health officials – including healthcare experts from the medical and infectious disease communities – to ensure that the upcoming season would have the safest possible fan experience,” the release reads.