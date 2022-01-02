Dallas Cowboys upended at home against Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) is tackled after making a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLNGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals dashed the Cowboys’ chances at homefield advantage for the playoffs with a 25-22 win at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

Dallas (11-5) drops to the No. 4 seed for the NFC playoffs, heading into the final week of the regular season. The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each won Sunday, taking a one-game lead over Dallas in the standings.

Arizona jumped out to an early 10-0 lead with a touchdown pass from Murray to Antoine Wesley in the second quarter. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense struggled during the first three drives. Greg Zuerlein didn’t help, missing a 43-yard field goal on Dallas’ second drive.

The Cowboys pulled together a drive late in the first half with Michael Gallup’s 21-yard touchdown reception. Gallup reportedly tore his ACL on the play, which would be a devastating blow for the team and Gallup. The wide receiver is in the final year of his contract.

Arizona extended its lead to 12 on the first drive of the third quarter with another touchdown to Wesley. This time it was a 19-yard pass play for a 19-7 lead. The Cowboys couldn’t find a scoring drive in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Prescott hit Cedrick Wilson for his second passing touchdown of the day. The Cowboys forced a punt for the Cardinals, appearing to seize momentum down 22-14. However, Prescott fumbled on the next possession, which resulted in an Arizona field goal to put its lead back to two scores.

Prescott threw his third touchdown of the day — a 4-yard score to Amari Cooper — with 4:42 remaining in the game. Murray and running back Chase Edmonds prevented the Dallas offense from seeing the field again, picking up four first downs to run out the clock.

Going back to his days at Allen High School, Murray is now 9-0 at AT&T Stadium, which spans UIL state championship games, Big 12 championship games and the NFL.

The Cowboys finish out the season next Sunday at Philadelphia with very little at stake. Dallas can finish no lower than the No. 4 seed after winning the NFC East division, and the chances of moving ahead of Tampa Bay and Los Angeles are slim.