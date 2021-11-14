Dallas Cowboys score 36 in first half for dominant win over Falcons

Dallas Cowboys’ Sean McKeon (84), La’el Collins (71) and Osa Odighizuwa (97) look on as quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a running play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Dak Prescott wasn’t going to let last week’s loss to Denver beat the Cowboys twice.

Dallas buried Atlanta 43-3 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium for its seventh win of the season. The Cowboys led 36-3 at halftime, scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter.

With just over a minute to play in the first half, Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a nine-yard touchdown and a 28-3 lead. The Cowboys blocked Atlanta’s punt with 37 seconds left and Nahshon Wright recovered it in the end zone to cement the win. Dallas added a two-point conversion for its 36th point of the half.

Prescott finished the game with three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — and threw for 296 yards. Ezekiel Elliott didn’t have a big day running the ball, but hit the end zone twice on 44 rushing yards.

A week after allowing 30 points to Denver, the Cowboys’ defense held Atlanta to 211 total yards and forced three interceptions. Atlanta’s only points came on its first drive of the game. Younghoe Koo hit a 35-yard field goal.

The Cowboys will keep at least a three game lead in the NFC East division with a much-anticipated showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City next week. Dallas is at Kansas City for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on FOX.