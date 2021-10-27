Dallas Cowboys return to action with primetime game at Minnesota

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys return to action this Sunday night after a week off to celebrate their big overtime win over the New England Patriots.

The team will be in the national spotlight as the NBC Sunday Night Football game of the week versus the Minnesota Vikings. You can watch the game on KXAN Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will most likely play despite nursing a calf injury since the Patriots game.

This will be Trevon Diggs’ next chance to add to his impressive interception total. Diggs is on pace to break the Cowboys’ single-season franchise record of 11 set by Everson Walls in 1981 and also, threatening the NFL record set by Dick ‘Night Train’ Lane in 1952.

Diggs has seven of Dallas’ 11 interceptions this season.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola and Troy Lynch break it all down in Tuesday’s edition of Silver Star Nation Interactive.