Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott OUT for Sunday’s game against Vikings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MINNEAPOLIS (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys quarterback has been limited in practice this week after straining his calf on the game-winning play against New England in Week 6. Prescott was listed as questionable on the Cowboys’ final injury report.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush took a majority of the repetitions during practice this week and is expected to start. Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is expected to be Rush’s backup.

Prescott said this week that he planned to play against Minnesota. However, the team’s plan was to evaluate Prescott after warmups in Minneapolis. Inactives for the game are released just over an hour before kickoff.

ESPN’s Todd Archer took photos of Prescott stretching at U.S. Bank Stadium with head coach Mike McCarthy watching from the sideline.

Based off media reports throughout the week, it seems likely Prescott would only miss this week’s game at Minnesota and should be able to return for Dallas’ Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos.

Prescott’s absence in the Cowboys offense is obviously a huge blow.

Prescott is fourth in the league in passing yards per game and seventh in passing touchdowns for the Cowboys’ sixth-ranked offense.

When Prescott missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season, the Cowboys went 4-7.

Dallas (5-1) will take on Minnesota (3-3) Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT. Watch the game on KXAN-TV in the Austin market.