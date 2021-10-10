Dallas Cowboys off to best start since 2016 after win against Giants

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) high-steps to the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The (4-1) Dallas Cowboys are off to their best start to a season since 2016 after a 44-20 win over the New York Giants Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys never trailed against their NFC East division rivals. Prescott distributed touchdown passes to all of his favorites with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott all scoring.

Cooper’s touchdown in the final minute of the first half gave the Cowboys the lead for good. Prescott threaded a ball between two Giants defenders for the 24-yard score. Dallas led 17-10 at halftime and broke the game open with 20 straight points in the second half.

The Giants offense was hit hard by injuries as the game progressed. Quarterback Daniel Jones left the game with a head injury, running back Saquon Barkley left with an ankle injury and receiver Kenny Golladay also exited. Backups Mike Glennon and Devontae Booker had to lead the offense in the second half.

Lamb scored the Cowboys’ first touchdown on a spectacular 49-yard touchdown catch down the right sideline in the second quarter.

Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs made his sixth interception in five games this season on a deep pass from Glennon in the third quarter. Anthony Brown capped off the Cowboys’ scoring, intercepting a Glennon pass and going 45 yards for the touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

Elliott finished with 110 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving).

Just like 2016

The Dallas Cowboys started the 2016 regular season with a loss before reeling off 11 straight wins with Prescott and Elliott bursting onto the national scene.

Sound familiar?

This year, the Cowboys dropped their season opener at Tampa Bay and have now won four straight games. Dallas will play at New England next week for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.