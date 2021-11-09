Dallas Cowboys kicker placed on COVID-19 list, status for Sunday unclear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 11: Greg Zuerlein #2 of the Dallas Cowboys is congratulated by Chris Jones #6 after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. He is the only kicker currently on the Dallas roster.

It’s unclear if Zuerlein will be out for the Cowboys’ game against Atlanta Sunday. The NFL’s protocols are different for vaccinated/unvaccinated players. The Cowboys didn’t specify if Zuerlein tested positive or if he is a close contact of a positive case.

Vaccinated players are allowed to return to participation after two negative tests, 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must sit out 10 days and may return after they are asymptomatic.

If Zuerlein is unavailable, Dallas obviously will have to make a corresponding move to sign a kicker to the roster.

Zuerlein is 14 of 18 on field goals and 21 of 23 on extra points this season.