Dallas Cowboys: Interceptions for all on Sunday

Silver Star Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — Spirits were high on Monday after the Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

After being embarrassed by the Denver Broncos a week ago, the Cowboys were hitting on all cylinders as they dismantled the Falcons 43-3 before a packed house at AT&T Stadium.

Both the offense and defense played well, with the defense posting three interceptions during the game. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Mike McCarthy is very pleased with his team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss