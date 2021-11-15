Dallas Cowboys: Interceptions for all on Sunday

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — Spirits were high on Monday after the Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

After being embarrassed by the Denver Broncos a week ago, the Cowboys were hitting on all cylinders as they dismantled the Falcons 43-3 before a packed house at AT&T Stadium.

Both the offense and defense played well, with the defense posting three interceptions during the game. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Mike McCarthy is very pleased with his team.