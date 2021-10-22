Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on pace to break franchise interception record

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — In the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense finished with 10 interceptions. So far this season, the defense has surpassed that with 11 interceptions after six games.

Star cornerback Trevon Diggs accounts for seven of those 11 interceptions. Diggs is on pace to break the Cowboys’ single-season franchise record of 11 set by Everson Walls in 1981 and also, threatening the NFL record set by Dick ‘Night Train’ Lane in 1952.

What Diggs is doing on the field is rare.

The NFL’s interceptions leader in four of the last 10 years has finished with seven total interceptions. Diggs has that number through six games.

Miami’s Xavien Howard is the only player to reach double-digit interceptions over the last decade. Howard led the league with 10 in 2020. In 2019, Janoris Jenkins led the league with nine picks. In 2018, current Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee was tied for the league lead with seven interceptions.

Diggs has also returned two interceptions for scores. Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards is the only other NFL player with two pick-sixes this season.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from the Star.