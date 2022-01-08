Dallas Cowboys: 3 keys to the Eagles game

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys finish the regular season on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas will definitely be shorthanded with multiple players on the injury report and the COVID-19 reserve list heading into the regular season finale.

It’s unclear how many starters will play for the Cowboys given the NFC East division crown has already been clinched. Dallas can finish no lower than the No. 4 seed.

The game is an opportunity for the Cowboys to have a 12-win season for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in club history.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to victory in Philadelphia just a week ahead of the playoffs.

3 keys to the Eagles game

Push for the win: The Cowboys aren’t in a position to give up on a game — even if seeding won’t change much. The race for the Lombardi Trophy starts next week. Dallas needs to be clicking before the postseason.

Next man up: The Cowboys defense will be without multiple starters Saturday night. Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs (illness) and Anthony Brown (COVID-19) are out. Superstar linebacker Micah Parsons is also out with COVID-19. Players that are normally lower on the depth chart will be tasked with slowing down the Eagles’ offense.

Stay healthy: Nobody wants to see injuries in the final week of the regular season. The Cowboys and Eagles will both be cautious with playing time with more important games coming soon.