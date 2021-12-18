Dallas Cowboys: 3 keys to beating the New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys will try to move to 10-4 and get closer to wrapping up the division when they take on the New York Giants on Sunday. COVID-19 is hitting the NFL’s Week 15 schedule hard with multiple players moving to the COVID-19 reserve list and three game postponements.

The Cowboys enter the game still relativity healthy, but will be without some defensive linemen due to COVID-19.

Defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Osa Odighizuwa were placed on the reserve list Saturday.

All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith was ruled out earlier in the week after re-aggravating his ankle in Sunday’s win over Washington.

Running back Tony Pollard is listed as questionable and multiple reports say he will be a game-time decision.

The game kicks off on FOX at 12 p.m. Sunday. Watch Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola’s keys to the game in the video player.