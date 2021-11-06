Dallas Cowboys: 3 keys to beating the Denver Broncos

FRISCO, Texas — (Silver Star Nation) — After a road win against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys are back home to take on the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is back to take the reigns after sitting out against the Vikings due to a calf injury. According to the Cowboys injury report, tight end Blake Jarwin and offensive tackle Tyron Smith have been ruled out.

Jarwin was placed on IR after suffering a hip injury against the Vikings and didn’t practice this week.

Shuffling the offensive line

Without Tyron Smith, La’el Collins should get back into the Cowboys’ offensive line mix. Dallas must keep Prescott protected, which is sometimes a struggle when Smith is out of the lineup.

Stop the Run

Denver’s best defense for Dallas’ Top 5 offense is its rushing offense. Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams average over 4.5 yards per carry. The Cowboys’ defense must stop the ground game.

Don’t settle for the field goals

So far this season, the Cowboys have been excellent at converting scoring opportunities into touchdowns — rather than settling for field goals.

As always, our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game. The game kicks off on FOX at 12 p.m. CDT Sunday.