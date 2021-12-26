Dallas Cowboys: 3 keys to a win against Washington

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys find themselves atop the NFC East division by two and a half games as they head into the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football this week.

Dallas can clinch the division with a win against Washington or if the Raiders defeat Denver Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are already in the postseason after San Francisco lost Thursday night.

The Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team for the second time in three weeks — this time at AT&T Stadium. You can watch the game on KXAN at 7:20 p.m. CT.

The Cowboys dominated the first game against Washington until a fourth quarter rally made for some tense moments in the closing minutes. Dallas was able to hold on for the 27-20 win.

The Dallas defense has carried the team during a three-game winning streak as Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory pile up the sacks.

Our Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to a Cowboys victory on Sunday night in the video above.