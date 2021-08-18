Dak Prescott unlikely to play Saturday, putting preseason appearance in doubt

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t sound optimistic about Dak Prescott’s chances of playing in Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Prescott previously said he hoped to play in the third preseason game this weekend. It’s unlikely the quarterback would see action in the final preseason game as the Cowboys make the final cuts to the roster before the regular season.

Dallas travels to Tampa to play the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the NFL season opener Sept. 9.

“I think ideally if everybody was healthy and everything went smooth we may have gone to a more traditional [routine], play 10, 15 plays in the first game, played a quarter in the second game, played the first half in the third game. Those things were all discussed, but camp doesn’t always go the way you’d like it to go,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys are cautiously working Prescott into form after a shoulder injury early in training camp. Prescott has been checked with two MRIs while his practice sessions have remained limited.

After missing most of the 2020 season with an ankle injury, Prescott may be jumping right into the fire with his first real passes coming against the Buccaneers.