Dak Prescott throws 5 touchdowns in playoff dress rehearsal

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PHILADELPHIA (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys didn’t let off the guess in a mostly meaningless regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw five touchdown passes for the first time in his career, leading the Cowboys to a 51-26 blowout in Philadelphia. Prescott broke a franchise record with 37 touchdown passes this season.

The Cowboys are nearly locked in as the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs pending Sunday results for Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Arizona.

Cedrick Wilson was Prescott’s favorite receiver Saturday night. Wilson tallied five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Dalton Schultz added to Prescott’s touchdown party with two scores of his own. Backup running back Corey Clement caught Prescott’s other touchdown pass.

The game swung in Dallas’ favor in the final two minutes of the second quarter. Prescott hit Schultz for a two-yard touchdown with 1:45 left for a 23-17 Cowboys lead.

After the Cowboys’ defense forced a quick Philadelphia possession, Eagles punter Arryn Siposs netted only a 21-yard punt, putting the Cowboys on Philadelphia’s side of the field with just under 30 seconds.

Prescott picked up 28 yards on the first play, getting Dallas down to the 15-yard line. Three plays later, Prescott found Schultz for a 9-yard touchdown with five seconds on the clock.

The Cowboys took a 30-17 lead into the locker room and didn’t look back.