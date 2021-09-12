Dak Prescott doesn’t miss a beat in return from injury

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — Before Thursday night’s season opener, it had been 333 days since Dak Prescott last played in an NFL game. Though the Cowboys fell short against the Buccaneers 31-29, Prescott showed he hasn’t lost a step in his game.

Prescott warmed up the BBQ pit and served brisket all night against the Bucs’ secondary, throwing for 403 yards, three touchdowns and finished with a 101.4 quarterback rating. He even scrambled for 13 yards.

“I enjoyed every moment of that game. Honestly, this whole trip and there’s been multiple moments that I’ve taken in,” Prescott said.

After the game, Prescott told Tom Brady that he’ll see him again down the road, meaning Prescott has a lot of confidence in his team to get into the playoffs.

After opening the NFL season at Tampa Thursday, the Cowboys are preparing for their second straight road game — a trip to Los Angeles later this week for a game against the Chargers.