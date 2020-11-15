Cowboys youngsters are stepping up to help ailing defense

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys defense has shown significant improvement over the last two games. Is it an aberration or a trend?

The Cowboys were on track to be historically bad, allowing a record amount of rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns. In its last two games, Dallas limited the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers to at least a manageable scoring line.

The defensive change came as the team jettisoned two veteran players who were not performing up to expectations.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says it was time for the youngsters to step up and they have.